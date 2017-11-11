Silverstone Secures Three Year MotoGP Contract

The British Grand Prix will remain at Silverstone for the next three years after Dorna announced a new contract with the Northamptonshire circuit. The venue of next year’s race was in question with Donington Park and Silverstone both displaying strong interest but today’s news will keep the British round at Silverstone until 2020.

Stuart Pringle, Managing Director of Silverstone, is believed to be at Valencia this weekend for the championship finale and he hopes the extended contract will allow the circuit to further improve the experience for motorcycle fans.

“A lot of time and money has been invested in recent years to ensure MotoGP fans, teams and riders enjoy what Silverstone has to offer and we are delighted to have secured the contract to 2020. Two wheel racing is as much a part of Silverstone’s heritage as four wheel racing and we are looking forward to welcoming the Championship and its fans back to Silverstone next August. We have been working on a family friendly pricing policy, including the re-introduction of under 11 year olds go free, which we hope will be well received by fans and which will launch via silverstone.co.uk at 10:00 am on Monday 13 November.”

In addition to the British GP, Silverstone will also host a round of the inaugural British Talent Cup and Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta has also welcomed the news.

“Silverstone is an iconic British circuit, so naturally we are pleased to be able to continue racing at this track. The United Kingdom is an important market for Dorna and has to remain on the MotoGP calendar, especially with the introduction of the British Talent Cup next year, which we hope will inspire the next generation of young British talent. We look forward to giving fans more action over the British Grand Prix weekend and I’m sure fans will be as happy as we are that Silverstone remains on the calendar for the next three years.”