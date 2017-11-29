WorldSBK Champion Rea Makes SPOTY Shortlist

Jonathan Rea has been nominated for the 2017 BBC Sports Personality of the Year after a record-breaking season in WorldSBK. The Ulsterman dominated on his way to a third consecutive title, smashing the all-time points record for a single season, and a 10,000-strong petition set-up by Carole Nash has now seen him nominated for one of British sport’s most prestigious honours.

Rea, who was also honoured at Buckingham Palace with an MBE last week, joins the likes of Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua and Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane in the running for the award and is full of pride having earned his place alongside such company.

“I am so excited to have been nominated for the 2017 SPOTY Awards. To be recognised personally, as well as for motorcycling in general, amongst the best athletes in Britain is a huge honour. I hold this award in the highest regard and hope that the fantastic motorcycle community can get behind me to vote. To go on to win the award would be the icing on the cake for what has been the best year of my career to date. I’d like to thank the team at Carole Nash and all of those who signed the petition to help get me a place in the top 12. Roll on Sunday 17th December.”

Rebecca Donohue, Head of Marketing at Carole Nash, is delighted to see Rea and motorcycle racing receive such recognition and hopes he can see off the competition on December 17.

“We couldn’t be happier with the way supporters have got behind our e-petition. It received over 6,000 signatures within the first 48 hours and the figure currently stands at over 10,000. Jonathan is one of the finest sportspeople around and a genuinely great person off the track, so it’s only right that his achievements now have the recognition they deserve. Hopefully he can go one step further and win the award, but we would like to congratulate Jonathan for this outstanding achievement, capping off what has been an incredible year for him.”