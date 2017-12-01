2017 Ginetta Junior Championship: Season In Numbers

Following a thrilling, controversial and truly action-packed 2017 Simpson Race Products Ginetta Junior Championship season, we’ve crunched the numbers to see how Tom Gamble emerged as the latest champion in the BTCC support series.

A full breakdown of all the key statistics for the 2017 Ginetta Junior Championship season is below:

Race Wins

8 – Tom Gamble

7 – Sebastian Priaulx, Daniel Harper

1 – Harry King, Tom Wood, Kiern Jewiss, Harry Dyson

Podium Finishes

17 – Gamble

15 – Harper

13 – Priaulx

12 – Jewiss

9 – King, Wood

2 – Dyson

1 – Adam Smalley

Top Six Finishes

22 – Harper

21 – Gamble, Priaulx

20 – Wood

19 – King

18 – Jewiss

12 – Smalley

7 – Dyson

6 – Jordan Collard

5 – Connor Grady

2 – Scott McKenna

1 – Matt Luff, Luke Browning, James Hedley

Top Ten Finishes

25 – Priaulx, Harper

23 – Gamble, Wood

22 – King

21 – Jewiss

19 – Smalley

17 – Collard

16 – Ruben Del Sarte

11 – Grady, Canning

10 – Dyson

8 – Charlie Digby, Browning

5 – Luff

4 – James Hedley

3 – Greg Johnson, Louis Foster

2 – McKenna, Finley Green

1 – Jenson Dineen, Keaton Samra

Seven of the eight drivers to grace the overall podium this year would make the top step, a tally that was ultimately two shy of the series record for most different winners in a season set in 2016, with four of them being new winners (Gamble, Wood, Jewiss and Dyson).

While only one further driver would finish on the podium, no less than fourteen drivers would breach the top six, while remarkably from the 24 drivers to compete this year, only Isa Deen and Emily Linscott would not come away with an overall top ten result.

The efforts of Gamble, Priaulx and Dyson meant that despite missing the final three rounds of the season, JHR Developments were the winningest team with eleven successes, with Douglas Motorsport notching eight, Elite Motorsport got five and a couple for HHC Motorsport.

Pole Positions

8 – Priaulx

6 – Harper

3 – Jewiss

1 – King, Wood, Browning

Top Three Qualifying Results

14 – Priaulx

11 – Harper

10 – Gamble

8 – Jewiss

6 – King

3 – Dyson

2 – Wood, Smalley, Browning

1 – Collard, McKenna

Top Six Qualifying Results

19 – Priaulx, Gamble

18 – Harper

16 – Jewiss

11 – King

9 – Wood

8 – Dyson

7 – Smalley

5 – Collard

3 – Digby

2 – Grady, Browning

1 – McKenna

Qualifying Average

2.55 – Priaulx

3.60 – Harper

3.75 – Gamble

4.95 – Jewiss

6.57 – Dyson

6.60 – Wood

6.65 – King

7.50 – Smalley

8.90 – Collard

9.25 – Grady

10.85 – Browning

11.50 – Digby

12.10 – Del Sarte

12.55 – Canning

13.25 – Luff

Priaulx was the clear qualifying king this season, and the Guerneysman was also the only driver to take a pole position for the second consecutive season, with Harper, Jewiss, King, Wood and Browning all topping qualifying for the first time in the series.

Despite qualifying in the top three on ten occasions, one driver who incredibly didn’t achieve a pole position was Gamble, meaning he is the first Ginetta Junior champion since Sarah Moore in 2009 not to top a qualifying session on their way to the title.

Races Led

15 – Gamble

12 – Harper

11 – Priaulx

5 – Jewiss

3 – King

2 – Dyson

1 – Smalley, Wood

Laps Led

100 – Gamble

67 – Priaulx

63 – Harper

31 – Jewiss

17 – King

3 – Dyson

1 – Smalley, Wood

Miles Led

186.89 – Gamble

127.98 – Priaulx

126.05 – Harper

63.48 – Jewiss

28.38 – King

7.15 – Dyson

2.97 – Smalley, Wood

Fastest Laps

6 – Priaulx, Harper

5 – Wood

4 – Gamble

2 – King

1 – Jewiss, Smalley, Dyson

Of the championship contenders, it was Priaulx who had the best conversion rate as he won seven of the eleven races he led, 63.6%, compared to 58.3% for Harper and 53.3% for Gamble, though remarkably Priaulx would only lead six laps in total after the summer break.

Smalley would unfortunately be the only driver to end the season having led a lap and not taken a race win, meanwhile Wood ends his Junior career with just a single lap led to his name, though he did make it count as it netted him a maiden victory at Snetterton.

Fourteen of the twenty-six races over the season were decided with a winning margin of less than a second, with the closest being Wood’s last gasp 0.076s success at Snetterton, while the most dominant victory came from Gamble at Silverstone to the tune of 8.5 seconds.

Biggest Points Haul From A Two Race Weekend

72 – Priaulx (Oulton Park)

65 – Gamble (Thruxton), Jewiss (Knockhill)

59 – Priaulx (Brands Indy)

58 – Harper (Knockhill)

56 – Priaulx (Thruxton), Jewiss (Oulton Park)

54 – Dyson (Brands Indy)

52 – King (Brands Indy)

50 – Harper (Thruxton)

Biggest Points Haul From A Three Race Weekend

107 – Gamble (Silverstone)

102 – Harper (Rockingham)

98 – Priaulx (Croft)

96 – Gamble (Donington Park)

92 – Gamble (Rockingham)

91 – Harper (Brands GP)

90 – Jewiss (Croft), Harper (Snetterton)

86 – King (Brands GP)

83 – Gamble (Croft), King (Silverstone)

Gamble’s Silverstone heroics did not only secure him the biggest points haul of the season, but also of championship history, with triple header meetings having been introduced properly for the first time only last season.

Dave Wooder would post the best last year with 100 points, meaning Harper briefly held the record after Rockingham, before Gamble’s treble victory – itself a breakthrough moment in the series – set the bar even higher.

For the historically more traditional double-header meetings, Priaulx’s 72 point tally was just one fastest lap bonus point away from a perfect score – the last of which came back in the 2014 season opener in the hands of Jack Mitchell.

Rookie Cup Wins

17 – Jewiss

4 – Smalley

3 – Dyson

1 – McKenna, Browning

Rookie Cup Podiums

21 – Jewiss

17 – Smalley

10 – Dyson, Del Sarte

7 – Browning

5 – Canning

3 – Luff

2 – McKenna

1 – Foster, Hedley, Green

Places Gained From Grid Position

69 – Johnson

54 – Del Sarte

53 – King, Wood

48 – Canning

47 – Smalley

44 – Browning

42 – Samra

41 – Grady

40 – Digby

39 – Collard, Dineen, Green

34 – Harper

31 – Luff, Jewiss

30 – Gamble

23 – Dyson

17 – Isa Deen

15 – Emily Linscott

11 – Foster, Hedley

8 – McKenna

5 – Priaulx

Johnson’s leading tally of 69 positions gained over the course of the season would remarkably match the top tally of 2016, though Wood reached it in one less race, with the latter joining King in the accolade of gaining over 100 places in two seasons with 122 and 111 respectively.

At the other end of the spectrum, Priaulx’s brilliant qualifying record meant he would gain places from his grid position in just four races, by far the lowest of the full-time drivers, while King, Wood, Johnson and Del Sarte each gained ground on seventeen separate occasions.

There were four instances of drivers gaining ten or more places in a single race, with the standout drive coming from Harper who rose from sixteenth to third at Thruxton. Wood climbed eleven spots at Croft, while the third race at Donington saw both Grady and Jewiss gain double figures.

That’s all for our statistical round-up of the 2017 Ginetta Junior Championship! If you missed out full season review of the dramatic year, you can read that by clicking here.