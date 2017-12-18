Audi Sport customer racing welcomes two new drivers as it announces 2018 programme

Audi Sport customer racing has added Dries Vanthoor and Frédéric Vervisch to the drivers line up which now consists of Rahel Frey, Robin Frijns, Christopher Haase, Pierre Kaffer, Kelvin van der Linde, Christopher Mies, Frank Stippler and Markus Winkelhock.

19-year-old Vanthoor has been with Belgian Audi Club Team WRT and already tastest victory in Hungary, China, at the Nürburgring, in the Le Mans 24 Hours and at other events.

Vervisch comes from a single-seater background and was 2007 runner-up in the ATS Formula 3 Cup and since 2015 has been active in the Audi R8 LMS in various GT series along with contesting the TCR International Series in the Audi RS 3 LMS.

The Audi Sport customer racing has outlined a programme for 2018 that will include defending the Intercontinental GT Challenge, having been victories in 2016 and 2017. There will also be support in the 24 hour races at Nürburgring and at Spa.

The programme will see drivers compete in a variety of four-ring-badged cars including the Audi R8 LMS Cup, plus GT3 and GT4 racing in Australia Germany, China and Malaysia.

Audi Sport Seyffarth R8 LMS Cup will offer an entry-level platform for GT4 racing in Germany while the Audi Sport ABT TT Cup heads off under private direction.