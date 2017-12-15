Brisky Racing Will Not Take Part in TCR UK

Brisky Racing has announced that it will not be taking part in TCR UK next season as it looks to focus on the British Touring Car Championship.

The team is partnered with Team HARD and will be running two cars next season in BTCC, and has decided to focus on this rather than TCR UK.

One car has been put up for sale by Brisky Racing while two that were pending have now been cancelled.

“To fully commit to TCR UK for us requires running two or three cars, and to do so means a fair chunk of investment,” a team statement said on the decision, as reported by the Touring Car Times. “We can’t make it pay sending one car, team, trucks etc to Knockhill. Being a new series, interest is taking time to build up.

“We also have two BTCC VWs that are running with Team HARD and sponsor interest is sky high. We have a very exciting BTCC year coming so it is better for us to focus on that and aim for titles as part of Team HARD/Brisky Racing.”

The news leaves Motorbase Performance, Team Pyro and Sean Walkinshaw Racing as the only three teams confirmed for next season. Teenager Lewis Kent has also announced his involvement in TCR UK earlier this week.

Brisky Racing don’t see the matter as over however, and the team will look again at competing in TCR UK in the future.

“The intention is to allow TCR to develop and look at it again in the future. We love the idea of TCR and the cars are great. It’s definitely something we want to do when the interest and sponsorship has built up.”