British F4 graduates among Autosport Award winners

British Formula 4 was well represented at this year’s Autosport Awards.

Lando Norris, Enaam Ahmed, and Dan Ticktum all collected prizes at the awards evening, held last weekend, while Max Fewtrell and Jamie Caroline were among F4 graduates to be nominated for awards.

Ticktum, who spent this year racing in the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0, claimed the McLaren Autosport BRDC Award, won last year by Norris.

He impressed judges during a two day test at Silverstone and beat fellow F4 alumni Fewtrell, Ahmed, and Harrison Scott.

“It’s been an incredible experience right from the outset,” Ticktum said.

“The two days were incredibly difficult and having to wait six weeks to find out who the winner was was agonising to say the least.

“People know I had a tough career to start with and there have been some very important people who believed in me, particularly Red Bull, Christian Horner, Dr Helmut Marko – they’ve given me a chance and I hope I can do them proud.

“I fought back and learned from my mistakes and my immaturity and I’m stronger because of it.”

Despite being a Red Bull Junior, Ticktum will be getting familiar with McLaren as part of his prize. He’ll get a chance to test a McLaren F1 car and play a simulator role with the team, on top of BRDC membership.

The prize led to a more permanent role for 2016 winner Lando Norris, who was recently announced as McLaren’s third driver.

Norris claimed the National Driver of the Year award after claiming the European Formula 3 title in his rookie season.

Though Ahmed missed out on the MABA, he did win the British Club Driver of the Year, having taken the British Formula 3 title in dominant fashion. He beat five other racers including fellow F3 driver Ben Hingeley and F4 champion Caroline.