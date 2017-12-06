Browning to continue with Richardson Racing

Luke Browning will continue with Richardson Racing for his second season in the Ginetta Junior Championship.

Browning took the step up from the Junior Saloon Car Championship at the start of last season and impressed in his rookie year. The teenager claimed multiple class podiums, including a win at Rockingham, and managed an overall pole position during challenging conditions at Silverstone.

Having finished 11th in the overall championship, Browning is aiming to challenge for the title in 2018.

“Despite limited testing, we worked hard to make progress through the season, whch was largely down to the hard work of the team and the belief they showed in me,” he said.

“Having taken a rookie win and an overall pole position in the second half of the year, I feel confident going into my second season in the series.

“Given how well I settled into the team, and with the work ethic and fantastic team morale they have, I am delighted to re-sign with Richardson Racing for the 2018 campaign with a view to mounting a serious challenge for the championship.”

Browning is the first driver to be announced for Richardson Racing as part of their expanded Ginetta Junior programme.