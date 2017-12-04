Callum Ilott Joins GP3 with ART for 2018

Reigning GP3 Series champions ART Grand Prix have signed Callum Ilott for the 2018 campaign.

The announcement comes just weeks after the 19 year old, who claimed a dominant victory at the Macau Grand Prix‘s Qualification Race, was confirmed as the first ever British member of the Ferrari Driver Academy.

“Together with the FDA, we made the decision to do GP3 with ART and I’m really happy with this as the first step in our partnership,” said Ilott who tested with his new team at the official GP3 test in Abu Dhabi last week.

As well as the commanding victory in Macau, Ilott’s backlog of racing pedigree is a strong one. Multiple karting champions to his name and the European Karting Championship title in 2014. Ilott had an unusual progression through the single-seater ranks jumping from karting to Formula 3 at the age of 16.

In his years in F3, Ilott secured twelfth, sixth and fourth ending his tenure with seven wins, twelve podiums and eleven pole positions to his name.

“I am really happy to welcome Callum in the team,” said Sébastien Philippe, president of ART Grand Prix. “He showed during his young career that he has a very interesting potential. We have no doubt at all that he has all the assets needed to fight for the title in 2018.”

With seven titles in the eight years of GP3’s existence ART are the force to be reckoned with in the series, which will once again support Formula 1 over nine rounds.

“ART is a very professional team with a proven track record in GP3 and I am hugely excited to start working with them,” added Ilott. “To be selected by ART for one of its much coveted seats is a real privilege. I am really looking forward to a new car, new tracks and new challenges and showing ART what I can do.”

The first race of 2018 takes place 11-13 May at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona with the series culminating at the Yas Marina circuit in November.