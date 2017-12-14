Clio Cup points system revamped

The number of points on offer in the Renault UK Clio Cup will drop next season, the series has announced.

As part of a revamp of the points system, a number of changes have been introduced for the 2018 season, including reducing the number of points on offer for a race win.

Last year, winners took 32 points per race. Only 25 are on offer for the same achievement in 2018.

Another change means points will only be awarded for the top 15 finishers next season, as oppose to the top 20 which had previously been awarded.

A new bonus point will be introduced for any driver who leads a lap, bringing the series more in line with the British Touring Car Championship.

Points for fastest lap remain unchanged while a tweaked dropped score system will be introduced next year, which should make working out championship computations a little easier.

A driver’s worst score from rounds one to 16 will be dropped, but no dropped scores will be permitted in the championship’s final two races.

This means fans and teams will know before the Brands Hatch season finale which scores will be dropped at the end of the year.

The Masters cup, for older drivers, has also been scrapped.