Derani Takes Pole For 4 Hours of Fuji

Pipo Derani secured pole position for the second round of the Asian Le Mans Series, the 4 Hours of Fuji in Japan.

Derani, piloting the LMP2 #37 BBT Ligier, set a lap time of 1 minute 32.1 seconds on his final lap of qualifying to knock the #8 Jackie Chan DC Racing ORECA of Thomas Laurent off the top spot.

This last minute dash gave the team it’s first ever pole position in the LMP2 race category and was much deserved.

The two Jackie Chan DC Racing ORECAs took the next two positions with the #8 in second and Jazman Jaafar taking third place in the #7 car.

In LMP3, Josh Burdon in the #18 KCMG Ligier team dominated qualifying, eventually finishing the session in fifth place overall, ahead of the ARC Bratislava LMP2 entry.

Second place in LMP3 went to the #1 WIN Motorsport team after original runners-up, the #11 Taiwan Beer GH Motorsport entry, had their times cancelled after a pit infringement.

Jesse Krohn took pole position in the #91 FIST-Team AAI BMW M6, the winner of the last event in Zhuhai.

The team’s other car, the #90 Ferrari 488 of Marco Cioci, was 0.148 seconds slower than the team’s other car and lined up second, with the #66 Audi Sport Customer Racing Asia by TSRT entry of Massimiliano Wiser lining up third.