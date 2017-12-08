Dev Gore Joins Double R in BRDC British F3

The BRDC British F3 Championship welcomes its first international signing for 2018 as American driver Dev Gore will make the leap over to the United Kingdom with Double R Racing.

Gore is relatively new to the racing scene, having only raced karts professionally from 2015, though quickly found success winning the Rotax DD2 National title as well as the Rotax DD2 US Open Championship. Moving up to cars this year has seen him enter the US F2000 National Championship.

The series that makes up the lowest rung on the Mazda Road to Indy was a fantastic learning ground for him, picking up thirteenth in the standings.

“I really am so happy to have joined Double R for my first season of racing outside the US,” he commented. “Racing in Europe next year will really help me get a lot of seat time, testing and opportunities for development and that’s the reason we’ve decided to race in British F3.”

The 20-year-old, who is managed by Williams Harfield Sports Group has the winter to get use to the car, with Double R confirming they will have three cars entered for next year.

“It’s a fantastic car, lots of power and aero, and the plan is to develop myself as a driver and learn from the huge experience and success Boyo [Double R Team principal Anthony Hieatt] and the team has in Formula 3. I’d like to say a big thank you to my management, the Williams Harfield Sports Group, for helping to put this deal with Double R together so early. Bring on 2018!”

While no other drivers have yet to be confirmed with the team, as the 2016 champions many will expect Double R to be a prominent front-runner come next season.

Commenting on his teams first 2018 signing team boss Anthony Hieatt said: “We are super excited to welcome Dev to the team and we’re looking forward to getting the full pre-season testing programme underway. We want to be seeing Dev on the BRDC British F3 podium in 2018, and we’re confident he has the potential to do just that.”