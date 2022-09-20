GB3 frontrunner Granfors set for FIA Formula 3 test

GB3 title contender Joel Granfors will be joining the Carlin team for the upcoming three-day FIA Formula 3 test session, which will take place at Jerez, Spain from Wednesday.

The Swedish driver is currently second place in the GB3 championship, just 16.5 points behind leader Luke Browning with three races remaining.

Granfors is looking to make the most of the test as he looks to move up the feeder series ladder, with the ultimate goal of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship.



“Getting the chance to drive an FIA F3 car for the first time will be exciting,” said Joel Granfors. “I’m really looking forward to trying it out this week at Jerez and to work with Carlin, one of the most legendary teams in motorsport.

The 17-year-old is looking forward to driving the 380-bhp Dallara-built F3 car, a step up from the Tatuus MSV-022 GB3 car that produces 250-bhp

“It will be a case of simply learning the car and getting a feel for the championship, and hopefully we can have a productive three days together.”

There will be a familiar rival at the test, Brazilian Roberto Faria will also be taking part in the three-day session with Van Amersfoort Racing team.

