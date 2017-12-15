Eng and Eriksson Join BMW DTM Line Up For 2018

BMW Motorsport has revealed its DTM Series line up for 2018 with Philipp Eng and Joel Eriksson joining the Bavarian outfit.

The duo come in to replace Maxime Martin and Tom Blomqvist.

Eng, 27, and Eriksson, 19, step up from the BMW Junior squad having both impressed the manufacturer during October’s young driver test at the Lausitzring.

It was already rumoured that Eriksson was to move up to DTM after a strong season in FIA European Formula 3 that resulted in the Swede claiming runner up spot behind Lando Norris. Eng switches to the German touring car series after two year in BMW’s GT3 roster.

“When I came to BMW, it was always my goal to make it to the top, that is to the DTM,” said Eriksson. “That I succeeded, is great. I am looking forward to working with the BMW Team RBM. Since I’m from Formula 3, for me, the handling of the BMW M4 DTM is not so unusual. I think I will settle in quickly.”

“I still cannot quite grasp that in 2018 I will actually be a BMW DTM driver. The DTM has always accompanied me because I spent a lot of time in the frame series and was also on site for BMW for the past two years. My dream has always been to drive such a DTM car once,” added Eng. “I had already fulfilled this dream with my test in the BMW M4 DTM. That I even get a root cockpit is incredible. I made my first steps in Formula racing in Formula BMW in 2006. Now I have made it into the top programs of BMW Motorsport. That will certainly be a big challenge for me, but as the saying goes, you grow with your tasks.”

After four seasons in the DTM, Martin has decided to part ways with BMW to take on a new venture, while Blomqvist will remain linked to the marque through its Formula E and GTE programmes.

Eng and Eriksson will join Bruno Spengler in Team RBM, while Team RMG will continue with Marco Wittmann, Timo Glock and Augusto Farfus.

“Continuity and experience are very important in the DTM,” said BMW Motorsport Director Jens Marquardt. “At the same time, we also wanted to set some new impetus for 2018. Philipp Eng and Joel Eriksson made it to the DTM squad after strong performances last year and a very good impression of the Young Driver Test. I am convinced that they will be able to cope well with the BMW M4 DTM.”