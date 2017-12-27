Factory Porsche Stars Join Craft-Bamboo Racing for Bathurst 12 Hours

Craft-Bamboo Racing will return to the Bathurst 12 Hours for the first time since their podium finish in 2015 next year with an all-star line-up of Porsche factory drivers.

The team will field Earl Bamber, Kevin Estre and Laurens Vanthoor next February in the opening round of the 2018 Intercontinental GT Challenge, with the trio aiming to take Craft-Bamboo Racing to victory.

“I can’t wait to join the challenge of the Bathurst 12 Hour once again, especially with Craft-Bamboo, a team that I drove with in my early days with Porsche in 2013 with the support of Frank Yu,” said Bamber.

“It is really nice to be rejoining that relationship and taking on ‘The Mountain’, I think we have a really good chance especially with the driver line-up of Kevin and Laurens, it is going to be fantastic.

“The car was very competitive there last year, so I can’t wait to go there in the new year.”

The trio teamed up for the Bathurst 12 Hours in 2017 for Walkinshaw Racing but saw their race ended early on, with Estre looking to make amends this time around.

“I am really pleased to join Craft-Bamboo for Bathurst, they are a really experienced team, which has had great results in the past year with Porsche in Asia,” said Estre.

“Bathurst is a fantastic track and our race with Earl and Laurens was a bit too short last year, so I hope we can achieve a good result. I am sure we will have a competitive car to challenge the competition and fight for a good position.

“I am really looking forward to experiencing a new team and a great race.”

Vanthoor feels the Bathurst 12 Hours is one of the more exciting events on the calendar, and like his co-pilots feels they have a good opportunity to take the victory.

“I am really looking forward to going to Bathurst, it is one of the more exciting events, especially in Australia, it is a big event and it is always very enjoyable to go there,” said Vanthoor.

“I came very close to a victory one year but until now I couldn’t get one and it is a dream for me to get a win. I am looking forward to getting back together with Craft-Bamboo, we had a good experience in Macau and we will only be better in Bathurst because we know each other.

“Together with Earl and Kevin, I think we have a really good package to go for the win.”