First onboard shots emerge of 2018 Formula 2 car

The first onboard shots have emerged of the new Dallara F2 2018, which will lead the FIA Formula 2 Championship into a new era in 2018. The images from a shakedown test at the Yas Marina circuit are a first opportunity to savour the sound of the new turbocharged 3.4 L Mecahrome V6, which replaces a naturally aspirated 4.0 L V8 in the incumbent Dallara GP2/11. The new car will be the first new chassis in the second-tier of the single-seater ladder since the GP2/11 made its debut in 2011.

Christmas is in 2 days! Here's another early present: hop on board of the new #F2 2018 car around the Yas Marina Circuit. pic.twitter.com/jCr6NUT5d1 — FIA Formula 2 (@FIA_F2) December 22, 2017

The sneak peek from the famous T-bar cam are likely to be one of the few shots of the car without the controversial halo, with Formula 2 set to follow Formula 1‘s adoption of the divisive head protection device.

And now, from the rear. What a beauty!#F2 pic.twitter.com/JzaiX7Li1Q — FIA Formula 2 (@FIA_F2) December 22, 2017

Thus far three teams have announced their 2018 driver line-ups, with Carlin announcing reigning European F3 champion Lando Norris partnering Sergio Sette Camara, Prema Racing announcing McLaren-affiliate Nyck de Vries and Sean Gelael, and Charouz Racing announcing Antonio Fuoco and Louis Delétraz.