Kessel Racing secure Gulf 12 Hours victory

Michael Broniszewski, Davide Rigon and Miguel Molina led home a Ferrari 1-2 as they took victory at the 2017 Gulf 12 Hours in the #11 Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GT3, followed home by the #33 Rinaldi Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 of Rinat Salikhov, Marco Seefried and Norbert Siedler, who claimed their first Gulf 12 Hours podium.

“It was fantastic to win again.” said Rigon. “Thank you to Ferrari for their durability and Kessel Racing for letting us have an unproblematic race.

“We found good balance in the car when the sun went down and the temperature dropped, so we were really competitive. To lead the grid of 26 cars from this morning’s race was great.

“I had a nice battle with the Rinaldi Ferrari in part two and performing the overtake for the lead made me very happy. I really want to come back to make it win number five!”

Team-mate Molina added, “It was my first time here in Abu Dhabi. I had a bit of pressure with Davide as my teammate!”

“It was a great week for us and we work really well together and also with Michael who did a fantastic job. It was our day. It is great to get another win for Ferrari and its very special to win the overall Gulf 12 Hour race.”

Rounding out the overall podium and claiming victory in the LMP3 class was the #17 Ultimate Ligier JS P3 LMP3 of Matthieu Lahaye, Jean-Baptiste Lahaye and François Hériau, while the sister #77 Kessel Racing car of Claudio Schiavoni, Andrea Piccini and Sergio Pianezzola completed the GT podium.

United Autosports secured LMP3 class second place in the #22 car with Johnny Mowlem, Bonamy Grimes and Tony Wells, followed by the #24 of Guy Cosmo, Patrick Byrne, Michael Benham, and Salih Yoluc.

In the GTX class, the #46 Target Racing Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo of Sarun Sereethoranakul, Karim Al Azhari and Jan Lammers secured victory ahead of the #14 and #15 MRS GT-Racing cars.