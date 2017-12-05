Moto2 and Moto3 Teams Championship Introduced

The Moto2 and Moto3 classes will compete for a Team’s Championship for the first time in 2017 after confirmation from the Grand Prix commission. The news was announced today along with updated news surrounding the dashboard SMS messages that were introduced into the MotoGP class earlier this year.

The new Teams Championship for the lower classes was the headline change with all riders who compete for an individual team within a season eligible to score team points, including one-off substitutes and replacement riders. MotoGP will also see new awards introduced with the highest scoring Independent rider and team now receiving an award at the end of the year, an award that would’ve gone to Johann Zarco and Monster Yamaha Tech 3 had it been up for grabs.

Meanwhile, the regulations regarding in-race SMS messaging to riders, otherwise known as the ‘virtual pit-board’, have been further clarified for 2018. Along with messages from race direction, teams are able to display strategical messages on their rider’s dashboard, as long as they comply with Dorna protocols and can be replicated on timing screens and TV graphics.

In other news, KTM have confirmed which Grand Prix weekends Mika Kallio will be competing in as a wildcard with the Finn entered for the races at Jerez, Catalunya, Sachsenring, Austria and Aragon, a slight change from this season, while the Malaysian Grand Prix has been recognised by Dorna as the Best GP of 2017.