Norris Adds Three Awards at end of Fantastic 2017 Season

Lando Norris’ excellent 2017 season has concluded with the eighteen-year-old adding two British Racing Drivers’ Club awards on top of Autosport’s National Driver of the Year award.

The Briton secured his fifth title in just four years of racing after taking nine wins on his way to the FIA European Formula 3 Championship crown, and also finished second in the Macau Grand Prix as well as making his debut in FIA Formula 2, the championship he will contest full-time in 2018.

Norris was presented the Paul Warwick Memorial Trophy at the Autosport Awards show by Eddie Jordan, twelve months after becoming the beneficiary of the McLaren Autosport BRDC Award, and then took both the Spencer Charrington Trophy and the Richard Seaman Trophy by the BRDC, the former for being the highest placed Briton in the European Formula 3 Championship, and the latter for being the best placed BRDC member in the Gold Points standings outside of Formula 1.

“Getting these awards is the icing on the cake to what has been another amazing year for me,” said Norris, who will be the reserve driver for the McLaren F1 Team in 2018 alongside his Formula 2 role with Carlin. “It means a lot that readers of Autosport took the trouble to vote for me and recognised my achievements.

“I only had one event in the UK this year but winning that opening race at Silverstone in April was the perfect start to my rookie Euro F3 season. Next year at Silverstone, I will race on the British Grand Prix programme for Carlin in F2 so hopefully I can put on another good show for my British fans.

“Maybe I’ll be in the McLaren for a practice session in my role as the team’s official test driver which would be absolutely awesome in front of my ‘home’ crowd. And I’m honoured to have raced this year with the BRDC logo on my car.”