Van Amersfoort Racing has signed Keyvan Andres and Artem Petrov
Jüri Vips steps up to European Formula 3 full-time in 2018 with Motopark
Ma-Con Motorsport return to European Formula 3 in 2018
Nikita Troitskiy has joined Carlin's Euro F3 Team for 2018
Mick Schumacher remains with Prema Powerteam in 2018