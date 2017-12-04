PJ Jacobsen will make his debut in the World Superbike Championship in 2018 after signing for the TripleM Honda team.

The 24-year-old has been a regular at the front of the World Supersport Championship (WSS) in recent years, ending the 2017 season in sixth place overall on the MV Agusta.

The American has a strong relationship with Honda, having spent one and a half seasons with them in WSS. During that time, Jacobsen took two wins, 11 podiums, two pole positions and three fastest laps. He also ended the 2015 campaign as runner-up in the championship.

Speaking about the move, the New Yorker said:

“I’m very excited to be making my World Superbike debut with TripleM Honda WSBK Team. It’s a great opportunity for me to be finally racing in this class and I want to thank the team and Honda for making this possible. Both the team and I will be rookies in the WorldSBK championship so there’ll surely be a lot to learn, but it’s a challenge that stimulates me and I can’t wait to get started.

“I enjoyed racing the Fireblade in the EWC two years ago and I love riding 1000cc bikes, so I’m looking forward to trying the new Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP2.”

The TripleM Honda outfit are also making their debut in the WSBK class. The team have been a constant presence within the WSBK paddock since 2013, by competing in the Superstock 1000 category.

On the signing of Jacobsen, Honda’s WorldSBK Operations Manager Marco Chini commented:

“We’re happy to welcome back PJ in the Honda family. He’s a young and very talented rider who has a good amount of experience across different championships, so it will be good to see him riding the Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP2 in World Superbike.

“I reckon the TripleM Honda WSBK Team is the perfect fit for him because they can learn and grow together in the series during their first year. We look forward to seeing PJ out on track in Honda colours again.”

TripleM Honda are competing as the official satellite to Red Bull Honda in 2018 and are running Jacobsen in a one-rider operation.