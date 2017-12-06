Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing become first Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY team

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has been announced as the first team for the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY which is due to start in December 2018.

Led by Team Principal Bobby Rahal, the RLL Racing team will take on competitors in the Formula E support series, based on street-legal production battery electric vehicle.

“Since the global announcement of eTROPHY the reaction has been very positive and we are in discussions with many teams and drivers about entering the series next year.” said Jaguar Racing Team Director, James Barclay.

“As part of our Race to Innovate strategy, we are obviously delighted to be able to announce our first Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY team with racing legend Bobby Rahal and we look forward to working together with all our teams to make it a big success.

“The series is in a strong place and we look forward to announcing more news over the next few months.”

Three-time IndyCar Champion and Indianapolis 500 winner Rahal is looking forward to being involved in the new series.

“Innovation is integral to motorsports and electric car racing is an important part of the future so this opportunity came at the perfect time for RLL. We are thrilled to be competing in the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY series next year working alongside an electric innovator like Jaguar.

“Even though the first race is some time off in the distance, we’re already looking forward to participating. Certainly electric power is relatively new in motorsport, but being at the forefront of the technological advancement made possible by testing on the racetrack that can transfer over into production cars is exciting for us.

“To be able to contribute in some small way in the testing and development of electric vehicles that ultimately will provide more options for consumers is something to be proud of.”

Joe Eberhardt, President and CEO, Jaguar Land Rover North America added “In 2018 customers will be able to drive their Jaguar I-PACE battery electric vehicles on the road, while also watching them race in cities around the globe”

Alongside the full-time teams, there will be arrive and drive packaged for up to 20 drivers at each race.