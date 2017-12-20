Red Bull GRC announce new Lites initiative

Red Bull Global Rallycross has announced a new initiative for Lites teams starting next year.

The GRC Lites stakeholder programme will give benefits to 12 full-time entries with extensive benefits, while also ensuring a full grid of entries at every rounds.

Lasting three years, the GRC Lites stakeholder programme includes entrant fees for each year of the agreement; a defined tyre allotment for every round of racing, the use of trackside signage, activation space, and commercial inventory for team sponsors; plus an allocation of general admission tickets for each round.

Another benefit of the GRC Lites stakeholder programme will be the return of Lites races to the main NBC broadcast. In recent seasons, Lites have been on their own exclusive mid-week broadcast following the event, but starting in 2018, each Lites final will be shown during the main Supercars broadcast.

Additionally, all Lites rounds will be available to stream live and on-demand for the very first time via a yet-to-be-announced digital broadcast platform.

The Lites developmental class has been on the Red Bull GRC bill since 2013 as the series sole support category. That will change next year with the addition of the new Polaris UTV class. An all-electric category is set to follow in 2019.