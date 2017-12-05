Red Bull GRC announces new support series

Red Bull Global Rallycross has teamed up with Polaris to introduce a new support category to the Red Bull GRC bill for next year.

Joining the Supercars and Lites championships, the new UTV category will use the Polaris RZR side-by-side as part of a multi-year agreement between both parties. It will be the first time since the series’ inception that a third category has raced on Red Bull GRC weekends. It will be joined by a fourth, all-electric category in 2019.

“Polaris is the ideal partner for us to work with as we develop this new entry point class for young drivers to enter the sport of rallycross,” said Red Bull GRC CEO Colin Dyne. “They are a high performance, dynamic brand that will bring more racing excitement to our fans, and will further expand our unique presence in the world of racing.”

Testing for the new category took place at the 2017 season finale in Los Angeles (above), with former Indy lights and one-time Red Bull GRC competitor Logan Gomez among those trialing the Polaris RZR on the Port of LA course.

“This partnership brings together two thrill-seeking brands synonymous with blazing their own trails,” said Matt Boone, marketing manager for Polaris RZR and GENERAL. “The side-by-side competition is the perfect opportunity to showcase a vehicle that is built for power and precision, and will add a new adrenaline-pumping experience for Red Bull GRC fans.”

This of course isn’t Polaris’ first foray into rallycross – They have been a sponsor to front-runner Tanner Foust during this season.