Richardson Chassis Engineering makes Ginetta Junior return

Richardson Chassis Engineering will return to the Ginetta Junior championship after a two year absence.

Teaming up with BTCC race winner Tim Sugden, RCE will field two Ginetta G40s in its 2018 campaign.

The team aims to draw on Sugden’s racing experience to help young drivers in the first steps of their careers.

“From being a driver himself to nurturing youngsters through their careers, Tim has done it all,” said team principal Dave Richardson.

“Tim’s knowledge, contacts in the BTCC paddock together with our expertise developing and competing spaceframe race cars and the fact we are a close family team provides junior drivers with the experience, equipment and environment to start racing.”

RCE, who have multiple successes in oval racing, joined the Ginetta Junior championship in 2015. The team fielded Will Tregurtha in his maiden campaign, helping him to five rookie podiums, but didn’t continue into 2016.

Tregurtha will be back at the team as part of the driver coaching line-up.

“RCE’s chassis knowledge was vital as I started to learn about race car set up,” he said.

“We picked up five class podiums in that first season in Ginetta Juniors and I look forward to helping RCE’s 2018 drivers achieve similar results – and better!”

The team will test prospective drivers next month.