Leon Camier shares his thoughts after making his test debut for the Red Bull Honda team. The 31-year-old was able to put the CBR1000RR Fireblade SP2 through its paces for the very first time at Jerez.

In this video, Camier talks about what he and the team worked on during the test and shares his first impressions of his new team. The 2009 British Superbike Champion has joined Honda after spending the last three seasons with the MV Agusta team.

Sit back, relax and watch some stunning shots of the Red Bull Honda man riding around Jerez, as he looks ahead to the 2018 World Superbike Championship.

Video Credit – Honda Pro Racing