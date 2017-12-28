WEC Champion Trio Join Team WRT For Bathurst Assault

Team WRT will make their debut in the Bathurst 12 Hours in 2018 and will field a two-car effort, one in the Pro class for Robin Frijns, Stuart Leonard and Dries Vanthoor, while a Pro-Am entry will see the reigning FIA World Endurance Championship GTE Am champions compete.

The trio of Paul Dalla Lana, Pedro Lamy and Mathias Lauda will race in the other Audi R8 LMS’s, and team owner Vincent Vosse said that whilst it was a whole new experience for Team WRT and a long way from their base, everyone within the Belgian squad was excited for the challenge ahead at the Mount Panorama track.

“The Bathurst 12 Hours will be new to us, and a very long journey from our home base, but we are really excited to discover this prestigious race and a track which fascinates both drivers and fans, and can only be compared to the old Spa-Francorchamps and the Nürburgring’s Nordschleife,” said Vosse.

“Pierre Dieudonné, who raced the Bathurst 1000 for touring cars four times in the late 80s, will be our sporting director, and hopefully his experience can be helpful.

“I am particularly happy to welcome in the team the trio DallaLana-Lamy-Lauda, which has achieved so many successes in recent years, and it will be nice to have with us Pedro, with whom I won the ELMS GT title back in 2006.”