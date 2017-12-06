Winkelhock and Audi pick up Intercontinental GT Challenge trophies

Markus Winkelhock picked up his award for winning the 2017 Intercontinental GT Challenge drivers’ championship along with Audi picking up the manufacturers’ title.

The award ceremony took place in Paris as part of the SRO Motorsports Group traditional awards ceremony, which also marked 25 years of GT racing.

Taking place over the Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour, Total 24 Hours of Spa and the inaugural Mazda Raceway California 8 Hours, Winkelhock claimed the drivers’ title with a six-point advantage over Christopher Hasse.

Audi finished 39 points ahead in the manufacturer championship as they dominated the proceedings, marking back-to-back titles.

Head of Audi Sport customer racing Chris Reinke collected the champions’ trophy for the German manufacturer.

“It’s nice to win the Intercontinental GT Challenge title, especially after coming really close to the crown in the Blancpain GT Series Sprint Cup earlier this year.” said Winkelhock.

“The Intercontinental GT Challenge is a growing championship, getting more and more interest from the manufacturers each year. I hope I can defend my title next season, that would be great.” he added.