Channel 4 announce 10 live races for 2018 F1 season

In the final year of their three-year contract, Channel 4 will broadcast 10 rounds of the 2018 Formula 1 season live.

Highlights of the other 11 rounds will be televised, with Sky Sports showing every session of the season live on their dedicated F1 channel, now in its seventh season.

The Bahrain, Azerbaijan, Monaco, Austrian, British, Belgian, Singapore, Japanese, United States and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix have been selected by the terrestrial channel for live viewing.

It means that Channel 4 miss out on the season opener in Australia on 25 March, the returning French Grand Prix, now at the Circuit Paul Ricard, on 24 June and renowned heritage race – the Italian Grand Prix on 2 September.

From 2019, Sky Sports will have an exclusive contract to show Formula 1 in the United Kingdom, with the future of free-to-air Formula 1 under serious threat.

UK TV Schedule – 2018 Season

RaceDateChannel
Australia25 MarchSky Sports F1
Bahrain8 AprilSky Sports F1/Channel 4
China15 AprilSky Sports F1
Azerbaijan29 AprilSky Sports F1/Channel 4
Spain13 MaySky Sports F1
Monaco27 MaySky Sports F1/Channel 4
Canada10 JuneSky Sports F1
France24 JuneSky Sports F1
Austria1 JulySky Sports F1/Channel 4
Great Britain8 JulySky Sports F1/Channel 4
Germany22 JulySky Sports F1
Hungary29 JulySky Sports F1
Belgium26 AugustSky Sports F1/Channel 4
Italy2 SeptemberSky Sports F1
Singapore16 SeptemberSky Sports F1/Channel 4
Russia30 SeptemberSky Sports F1
Japan7 OctoberSky Sports F1/Channel 4
United States21 OctoberSky Sports F1/Channel 4
Mexico28 OctoberSky Sports F1
Brazil11 NovemberSky Sports F1
Abu Dhabi25 NovemberSky Sports F1/Channel 4

 

