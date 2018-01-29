Channel 4 announce 10 live races for 2018 F1 season

In the final year of their three-year contract, Channel 4 will broadcast 10 rounds of the 2018 Formula 1 season live.

Highlights of the other 11 rounds will be televised, with Sky Sports showing every session of the season live on their dedicated F1 channel, now in its seventh season.

The Bahrain, Azerbaijan, Monaco, Austrian, British, Belgian, Singapore, Japanese, United States and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix have been selected by the terrestrial channel for live viewing.

It means that Channel 4 miss out on the season opener in Australia on 25 March, the returning French Grand Prix, now at the Circuit Paul Ricard, on 24 June and renowned heritage race – the Italian Grand Prix on 2 September.

From 2019, Sky Sports will have an exclusive contract to show Formula 1 in the United Kingdom, with the future of free-to-air Formula 1 under serious threat.

UK TV Schedule – 2018 Season