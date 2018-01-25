Clio Squad WDE Motorsport Enter Ginetta Juniors

WDE Motorsport will expand their presence in the TOCA paddock this season as they add an entry in the Ginetta Junior Championship to their existing Renault UK Clio Cup exploits.

WDE have competed in the Clio Cup since 2014 and have grown into one of the largest teams in the series, running six cars at one point last season.

The Kent based outfit have plenty of experience competing in Junior motorsport, having entered both the Ford Fiesta Junior Championship and the Renault UK Clio Cup Junior.

Jamie Osborne, the younger brother of WDE’s Clio Cup driver Sam Osborne, has been named as their first driver, and they hope to add an experienced driver to their line-up.

“Jamie wanted to do it so it was a natural progression for him to have a chat with us,” team boss Wayne Eason told Motorsport News.

“I think at the moment there’s a huge market for teams like us in the Ginetta paddock. There’s potential for a team of our calibre to get into that field. We will start small and build on it.

“It’s a nice challenge for the guys to get their teeth into. We’ve got some guys who have Ginetta experience and I’m really excited about it.