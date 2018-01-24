Continental becomes Red Bull GRC tyre supplier

Continental will supply tyres for the upcoming Red Bull Global Rallycross season after inking a multi-year deal, replacing BF Goodrich.

The company will develop band new tyres for the Red Bull GRC Supercars class, Lites, and the new-for-2018 Polaris RZR category, as well as for next year’s electric cars. Supercars and Lites will use the same tyres, while the UTV category will have its own tyres.

It will be Continental’s first foray into rallycross, but sister brand Hoosier has a history supplying rubber to other off-road racing series in North America.

“Continental Tire is an industry leader in technical tire development. Their experience in developing tires that work in both pavement and non-pavement situations, as well as their ability to develop race tires for a wide variety of vehicles, tracks and circumstances make them the ideal partner,” said Red Bull GRC CEO Colin Dyne. “As the official tire supplier for the Red Bull GRC series, they will bring a new level of excellence and high performance to the events.”

Part of the partnership between both sides will see Continental engage in a number of Red Bull GRC promotions across platforms in the upcoming seasons.

“We’re thrilled to add Global Rallycross to our motorsports portfolio,” said Continental Tire Motorsports president John DeSalle. “We’re looking forward to providing a tire that will give the fans the great racing they expect while also making it fun for the drivers. This series is action-packed and we can’t wait to get on track.”

The 2018 Red Bull GRC season starts on May 19-20 in Louisville, Kentucky.