Coox Reveals New Rallycross Supercar for 2018 Programme

Belgian Rallycross Star Jochen Coox has revealed to RXInside.be the new Rallycross Supercar that he will drive during the 2018 season. Coox has purchased the ex Magda Andersson Volkswagen Polo.

The four time Belgian Rallycross Champion has used the Volkswagen Polo that Tanner Foust drove in his various outings in the FIA World Rallycross Championship to good effect over the past two seasons.

Coox saw title victory in the 2017 Belgian Rallycross Championship as well as competing in the French Rallycross Championship in a limited programme. The Belgian Champion also took part in several FIA World Rallycross Championship and FIA European Rallycross Championship events with the former Tanner Foust machine.

Coox explains that before purchasing the Marklund Motorsport Supercar, there was the tempting offer of an ex-EKSRX Audi Quattro S1.

“Together with my team, we worked very hard last winter to realise this. We had already sold our own Polo, aka Victoria, quite quickly and from there we could actually focus on a new car,” said Coox to RXInside.be.

“Several options have been reviewed, and yes, also an Audi from EKS. Nevertheless, we decided to go under the line for the Polo. I think the car has a huge potential, as Anton Marklund has already proved.”

The car itself has excellent pedigree as its sister was taken to victory in the 2017 FIA European Rallycross Championship for Supercars as Anton Marklund secured the title at the final round in Latvia. Magda Andersson was Marklund’s team-mate for the 2017 season and showed excellent progress in her debut Supercar season.

When asked about his 2018 Rallycross Programme, Coox explains that his focus has shifted to the 2018 French Rallycross Championship with the decline of the Supercar catergory in Belgium.

“In Belgium there is still anemia at the Supercars catergory and that is why we are probably going to run the entire French Rallycross Championship,” explains Coox.

“We have had a lot of contact with Guy Moreton during the last few weeks who helps us with the rules of the French championship. Last year we could not score points for the championship, but as it looks now that should be possible next year.”