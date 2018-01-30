Enzo Fittipaldi Returns to Prema for ADAC & Italian F4 Title Assault

Now entering his third year out of karting, Ferrari Driver Academy driver Enzo Fittipaldi will return to the Prema Powerteam as he attempts a double campaign in the Italian F4 Championship as well as the ADAC Formula 4 series.

Enzo, grandson of two-time Formula 1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi and brother of last years Formula V8 3.5 champion Pietro Fittipaldi had a low-key 2017 in which he competed in an inaugural campaign of Italian F4.

Over the season, he picked up 89 points on his way to ninth overall (second in rookie standings), though failed to score a podium. The year prior had seen him compete in Ginetta Juniors after a part season campaign with Douglas Motorsport.

While the 16-year-old did not do a full season in the German series last year, he would appear as a guest at the Nurburgring where he recorded a podium. Dual campaigns are not uncommon, with Mick Schumacher and Marcus Armstrong both attempting successful dual runs in the past two years.

He is Prema’s first F4 signing of the year.

“We are proud to welcome Enzo back for another year together.” said Grazia Troncon the Team Manager. “He was brilliant in how he faced his first steps in full-time open-wheel racing, and his results were really positive too.

“It will be absolutely interesting to see him line-up for such a busy season and we are sure that, continuing the same progression of 2017, he will become a top contender, highlighting the work done with the team and the Ferrari Driver Academy.”

Enzo himself commented; “I am very excited for the new season and I am really happy to be working again with a top team like Prema. Last year was a positive one and I am really confident that this year will be one to remember! Really looking forward to the start of the season!”