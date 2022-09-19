F4 British ChampionshipItalian F4

F4 British Championship leader Dunne selected for Ferrari Scouting Camp

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Scuderia Ferrari

2022 F4 British Championship certified by FIA championship leader Alex Dunne has been selected as one of four drivers being evaluated by the Ferrari Driver Academy, working in partnership with the ACI (Automobile Club d’Italia).

Dunne is joined by son of the former F1 driver Luca Badoer, Brando Badoer, who is currently racing in the Italian and German Formula 4 championships, along with Kart racers James Egozi, and Sebastiano Pavan.

The Irish youngster has had a stellar year, currently leading the British F4 championship by 41 points having collected eleven wins along the way; and with two race weekends remaining he is definitely the driver to beat. Alongside this the 16-year-old is running a dual campaign competing in the Italian F4 championship, running third in the standings with three victories to his name.

“It’s obviously a great honour and a privilege to be selected for one of the Ferrari Driver Academy scouting camps,” says Dunne.

“It’s been a strong season for me on track, leading the British F4 championship and running up at the front in Italy. I’ve learned a lot, and gained some really valuable experience, which I’m sure will put me in a good place for the assessments.

“It’s very competitive, but I’m confident in my abilities and, as always, will just try to do my best and see where the opportunity leads.”

The four FDA hopefuls have already started a programme covering all aspects of life as a racing driver, including physical preparation, motorsport theory as well as how to deal with stress.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see the driver put through their paces as they drive a Formula 4 car, fitted with same tyres used in the Italian F4 series, supplied by FDA Technical Partner, Pirelli. The final day will see the drivers walk around the historic Ferrari-owned Fiorano circuit, which celebrates its fiftieth anniversary this year.

Following the completion of the scouting camp, the FDA judges will look over the data gathered throughout the week and choose one of the four candidates to go through to the Scouting World Finals at the end of the year which could lead on to a full-time place in the FDA.

Share
Avatar photo
2992 posts

About author
Founder and Editor-In-Chief of The Checkered Flag who grew up visiting race circuits around the UK also a freelance motorsport PR officer. Outside of motorsport a lover of music, photography, NBA and NFL.
Articles
Related posts
F4 British Championship

Sherwood targets experience in the final two F4 British Championship rounds

By
2 Mins read
Following a promising debut at Snetteron and further experience at Thruxton, 16-year-old Jack Sherwood will round the year out in the F4 British Championsihp with Chris Dittmann Racing.
F4 British Championship

Fortec return to the F4 British Championship with James Higgins

By
1 Mins read
As Fortec return to the ROKiT F4 British Championship certified by FIA series for the final two race weekends of the 2022 season, 16-year-old James Higgins gears up for his series debut.
F4 British Championship

F4 British Championship announces two-day new driver test

By
1 Mins read
New initiative launched to provide future single-seater stars the opportunity to sample the industry-leading technology in the entry-level series on the Road to F1.