Finlay Crocker set to race in brand new Honda Civic TCR

Finlay Crocker has announced that he will be racing in TCR UK this year in a 2018 Honda Civic TCR with VFR Racing.

The Honda Civic TCR car is built by JAS Motorsport, and Crocker has become the first driver confirmed for TCR UK’s inaugural season to use its brand new TCR machine.

Crocker has previously been trying to sell a previous model of the Honda Civic TCR after periodically racing in TCR Germany and TCR Italy.

The announcement was made on Twitter by VFR Racing, saying that he will be backed by Fleetmatics this campaign.

Crocker is the fourth known driver to be taking part in TCR UK this season. Lewis Kent, Carl Swift and Darelle Wilson have also announced their involvement.

The full list of competing drivers and teams will become known at the media day on March 6, which is due to take place at Silverstone.