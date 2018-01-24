Foster continues with Elite Motorsport

Winter Series star Louis Foster will run with Elite Motorsport in the 2018 Ginetta Junior championship.

Foster will be aiming to continue his winter success in the main series after securing the Winter Series Rookie title in November.

The 14-year-old made his Ginetta debut at the end of 2017, when he joined Elite for the final three rounds of the championship. He immediately hit the ground running, taking three top 10 results and two rookie podiums.

Success continued in the winter series, where Foster finished sixth in the overall championship, with three top five results from four races. The strong performance also included two rookie wins, enough to secure the rookie title.

Foster is the second driver to be confirmed for Elite’s Ginetta Junior line-up, with Greg Johnson already announced as part of the team’s six car squad.