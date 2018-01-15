Fuzukumi Secures Formula 2 Graduation with Arden Motorsport

Arden Motorsport has announced Nirei Fuzuzumi will step up into the FIA Formula 2 Championship with the team, with the Honda-protégé also set to run in the Japanese-based Super Formula championship.

Fuzukumi was a race winner with ART Grand Prix in the GP3 Series in 2017 and has long been rumoured to graduate into its parent series, and has become the first to join Garry Horner’s outfit.

The twenty-year-old will also line-up with Team Mugen in Super Formula, the team that Pierre Gasly raced to second place in the championship in 2017, although he will need to work out which championship to prioritise this season, with two of the Formula 2 rounds clashing with the Super Formula rounds.

Super Formula has become a place where drivers go in recent years to gain Superlicence points, with both Stoffel Vandoorne and Gasly amongst those in recent years to do so before advancing to Formula 1, and the Honda protégé will be looking to do likewise.

Coupled with Formula 2, the Japanese racer has the opportunity to secure a good haul of Superlicence points, while his compatriot Nobuharu Matsushita will depart Formula 2 in order to focus purely on Super Formula, where he will join Vandoorne’s former team Dandelion Racing.