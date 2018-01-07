Galer Targeting 2018 Ginetta Junior Championship

Lewis Galer is hoping a crowdfunding campaign will assist his ambitions to join the Ginetta Junior Championship this season.

Galer made his Ginetta debut in last years Scholarship contest, impressing at Blyton Park as he reached the final three, narrowly losing out to winner James Taylor.

The 14 year old has followed that up with a number of tests with Elite Motorsport in the closing months of 2017, gaining experience at Oulton Park, Snetterton and Donington Park.

The Norfolk racer is working hard to get on the grid this year and has launched a crowfunding page to try and boost his chances: http://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/talented-young-driver-lewis-galer-aged-14/

On the page, Galer says: “I have been given the opportunity to enter the Ginetta Junior Grid for 2018 and I am extremely proud to be given this opportunity.

“I entered a scholarship in October 2017. It was a great experience with a very high standard, and I was delighted to reach the top three.

“I am now determined to keep trying to make my dream come true and achieve a position that I have always wanted on the grid.”