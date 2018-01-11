Gandulia Makes NEC Switch with Defending Champions R-ace GP

Multiple Formula Renault 2.0 Argentina race winner Gabriel Gandulia will switch to European competition in 2018 as he lines up with R-ace GP in the Formula Renault 2.0 Northern European Cup.

The twenty-one-year-old had tested both single seater and touring car machinery before committing to the Northern European Cup, and the Argentine racer joins the team that took Moroccan racer Michael Benyahia to the title last season.

Gandulia is now set to undertake a thorough testing programme ahead of the start of the six-race season that gets underway at the Circuit Park Zandvoort at the end of April.

“I’m really happy with this move,” said Gandulia. “I have a great challenge ahead, I’ve had some tests with the team and feel so comfortable with them because of how well they treated me.

“Getting myself kilometres in the car and testing prior to the championship will be very important. We’ll give it our best!”

Gandulia is the second driver to be confirmed for the 2018 season, with the BlackArts Racing Team, who are making their debut in the category this year, who will field Charles Leong Hon Chio, the 2017 Asian Formula Renault and Chinese Formula 4 champion.