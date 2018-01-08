Larsen Announces Move to Euro RX Supercar for 2018 Season

FIA European Rallycross Touring Car Championship competitor Kjetil Larsen announced on Sunday Evening to Norwegian Motorsport website ParcFerme.no that he will compete in the 2018 FIA European Rallycross Championship for Supercars.

The Norwegian driver, who competed in both a Skoda Fabia and a Ford Fiesta during his 2017 campaign, has confirmed that he has purchased an ex-Marklund Motorsport Volkswagen Polo Supercar as he makes his move up to the premier class this year.

Having competed in the TouringCar class since 2012, this year will see the Norwegian driver begin the next phase of his career as he closes in on his ultimate ambition: To compete at the World RX of Norway and to complete in the FIA World Rallycross Championship.

“I have already talked to IMG Motorsport to try and get a wildcard to compete in the World RX of Norway,” explains Larsen. “So that’s the plan, but then there must also be some results from my EuroRX campaign. I do not travel there to come last.”

“If I get to do this, then it will be the biggest effort someone in my position has made. I have a winning mind and I will not give up so easy.”

The car that Larsen will compete in was used in only two events during the 2016 FIA World Rallycross Championship and is still virtually a new car. With the pedigree of the Volkswagen Polo Supercar in World RX already a known quantity, Larsen is well aware that he will have to learn fast during his first season.

Anton Marklund secured the 2017 FIA European Rallycross Championship for Supercars after a hard fought season, where he piloted a Marklund Motorsport Volkswagen Polo Supercar, taking three victories in the process.