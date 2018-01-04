Lidsey Set For First Full Clio Cup Campaign

Brett Lidsey will mount a full assault on the Renault UK Clio Cup this season with MRM Racing, following a strong performance over selected rounds last year.

Lidsey made the step up to the latest Clio Cup machinery last season following a successful spell in the previous-generation cars in the Michelin Clio Cup Series.

After finishing as runner-up to now UK Clio Cup race-winner James Dorlin in 2016, Lidsey would step-up with three meetings last year, taking a best finish of ninth on two occasions.

Alongside his UK programme, Lidsey also gained experience with an outing in the Clio Cup Benelux at Spa-Francorchamps, in which he starred with four race wins.

The 26 year old will contest eight of the nine Clio Cup meetings this season, missing Oulton Park in June due to a clash of dates with his wedding to fiancée Graziella.

“I have a terrific relationship with MRM – they are a team on the up and it’s nice to be with a team that is building for the future,” said Lidsey, who will be sponsored by Liftout Ltd.



“I believe anything is possible in terms of results – qualifying is an area I’d like us to work on, but we showed in just three outings in 2017 that in a race situation we were able to make places and get in among the top ten.”

MRM team principal Mike Ritchie added: “It’s great to get Brett announced so soon – there’s a lot of potential there and he’s just the sort of driver to help us grow after an encouraging first few events together in 2017. Our longer-term goal is to run two cars so watch this space.”