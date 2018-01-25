Matrix Confirm Three Driver Clio Cup Entry

Matrix Motorsport will run Aaron Thompson, Andy Wilmot and Jeff Alden in the 2018 Renault UK Clio Cup.

A new team to the paddock, Matrix are making their entry in partnership with BTCC squad Power Maxed Racing.

Thompson makes the move to Matrix following a maiden season in the Clios last year with JamSport and then Ciceley.

The former Ford Fiesta racer achieved a pair of top ten finishes, as well as qualifying fourth at Oulton Park.

“This year I want to be winning races and to have a chance of finishing in the top three in the championship,” said Thompson.

“After discussions with Matrix and finding out what their plans are, I’m extremely happy to be running with them this year.”

Wilmot has tin-top experience in Ford Fiesta’s, VW Cup and the Mini Challenge, as well as a one-off Clio appearance in 2012.

The 37 year old also completed a part-campaign in the BTCC in 2015, and last year competed in the Ginetta GT4 Supercup.

Wilmot commented: “I’m delighted to be part of this exciting project and the testing we’ve done so far has gone really well.”

Alden is the Matrix team principal meanwhile and enters the Clios with a background in Time Attack competition.

“I’m delighted that we are in a position to announce our initial driver line up,” he said.

“I extend a warm welcome to Aaron who joins the Matrix family. It’s great to have such a promising young driver with us.”

The team are in discussions with more drivers and are looking to expand their line-up ahead of the new season.