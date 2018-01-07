Osborne Back With WDE For 2018 Clio Cup

Sam Osborne will contest a second season in the Renault UK Clio Cup this year with WDE Motorsport.

Osborne show flashes of potential in his maiden campaign, taking an early top five finish at Donington Park and a fastest lap at Oulton Park.

The 24 year old would go on to finish twelfth in the final standings, having switched teams from Ciceley Motorsport to WDE for the final two weekends of the season.

“Last season was a bit of a scoping exercise so I hope to put into practice what I learnt to good use with WDE,” said Osborne.

“I was very impressed with their set-up at last year’s season finale at Brands Hatch and now look forward to a full campaign with them and working with their three-time Champion and Team Manager Paul Rivett.”



WDE team principal Wayne Eason added: “Sam’s a real asset to our team and in 2018 I envisage he will really develop as a competitor. He will also be very valuable in our quest for the Entrants Trophy which we came so close to winning in 2017.”