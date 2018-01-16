Peterhansel Wins Stage Ten, Walkner Takes Lead in Bikes as Chaos Ensues

Stephane Peterhansel continued to eat into the lead of Peugeot Sport team-mate Carlos Sainz Sr. as he secured his third stage victory of the 2018 Dakar Rally on Tuesday, the 373-kilometre stage between Salta and Belen.

Following his incident on Saturday that cost him the overall lead, Peterhansel has now claimed two consecutive stage victories, with this one moving him into second place overall, ahead of Nasser Al-Attiyah.

On the day, Peterhansel finished eight minutes and forty-six seconds clear of Giniel de Villiers, and thirteen minutes and seven seconds clear of Sainz, who now holds a fifty minute and thirty-five second lead with four stages remaining.

United Arab Emirates racer Khalid Al Qassimi finished the day with the fourth quickest time for Peugeot, with Toyota Gazoo Racing SA’s Bernhard ten Brinke fifth ahead of the leading X-Raid Mini of Jakub Przygonski and Peugeot’s Cyril Despres, while Orlando Terranova and Mikko Hirvonen were eighth and ninth fastest respectively for Mini.

Al-Attiyah completed the stage in tenth for Toyota, but the Qatari racer lost twenty-nine minutes and sixteen seconds to stage winner Peterhansel, ensuring the Frenchman overtook him in the overall standings by twenty-two minutes and eleven seconds.

Bikes

The tenth stage of the Dakar Rally completely shuffled the bikes class, with Matthias Walkner taking over the overall lead by a considerable margin after being one of a few of the frontrunners to not run into trouble on Tuesday.

Heading into the stage, just twenty-two seconds separated Adrien van Beveren and Kevin Benavides at the head of the standings, but the stage saw both struggle, with the former crashing out three kilometres from the end of the stage, with the Frenchman suffering a broken right collarbone and thorax and spinal injuries in the incident.

The first part of the 373-kilometre stage was relatively straightforward, but the second part was far from that, with the majority of the riders at the head of the field finding themselves on the wrong path and lost, with only KTM rider Walkner and Yamalube Yamaha Official Rally Team’s van Beveren seemingly finding the correct way through.

The likes of Benavides, Toby Price, Joan Barreda and Antoine Meo lost substantial time, with Barreda now second to Walkner in the overall standings but thirty-nine minutes and forty-two seconds adrift, while Benavides has slipped down to third, forty-one minutes and twenty-three seconds back.

On the day, Husqvarna’s Pablo Quintanilla was Walkner’s closest challenger, but even the Chilean lost eleven minutes and thirty-five seconds to the Austrian, while Spaniard Gerard Farres Guell ended third fastest to move up to fourth overall, with Price and Meo now fifth and sixth respectively.

Quads

Nicolas Cavigliasso took his second stage victory of the 2018 Dakar Rally on Tuesday, with the Yamaha rider finishing two minutes and six seconds ahead of local rider Jeremias Gonzalez Feriloi.

Feriloi, the closest rival to rally leader Ignacio Casale, was able to finish four minutes and seventeen seconds behind the Chilean on the day, but the gap between the two sits at one hour, forty-one minutes and three seconds, with Cavigliasso only one minute and fifty-three seconds back.

Kazakhstan rider Dmitriy Shilov ended the stage with the fourth fastest time, with Brazilian Marcelo Medeiros completing the top five, albeit almost sixteen minutes than Cavigliasso.

Trucks

To Follow…

UTV’s

To Follow…