Peugeot Sport Announces Orderbook Open for new 308 TCR

Peugeot Sport confirmed on Wednesday that they are now taking orders for the new TCR specification car, the Peugeot 308 TCR ahead of a year that witnesses many options to run the new TCR machine in championships around the world.

The 308 TCR is a upgrade on the existing Peugeot 308 Cup Racer which was already eligible for TCR competition after being part of the WSC Balance of Performance test that took place in March 2017 at the Adria International Circuit in Italy.

The upgrades in the new 308 TCR include the new 1.6 litre turbocharged engine, which is now capable of reaching the maximum 350 bhp that’s expected in TCR regulation cars as well as a new gearbox and aerodynamic package.

The cost of the new car is €109,000, however delivery of the new cars will not take place until April 2018, meaning that there will be just one week before the opening round of the 2018 FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) to make sure the car is ready for competition.

With WTCR being the highest level of TCR competition in 2018, Peugeot Sport Director Bruno Famin explains why this new TCR car is much improved over the Racing Cup version.

“The Peugeot 308 Racing Cup car was already eligible for the TCR, but the rapid development of championships based on TCR regulations inspired us to go further in looking for performance to accompany the ambitions of our customers, all the way up to the very top level – which from 2018 will be represented by the FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR).”

“So, the arrival of the new Peugeot 308 TCR comes at just the right time, illustrating the deep engagement that PEUGEOT SPORT enjoys with its customers. In order to meet their justified demands, we’ve used our experience and expertise to come up with a car that is competitive, reliable and always increasingly enjoyable to drive.”

The upgrade package to the new 308 TCR means that the car is also eligible to compete in international touring car competitions and endurance racing championships that run a TCR class within the ranks.

It should also be noted that French driver Aurelien Comte took the Peugeot 308 Cup car to victory in the 2017 TCR Europe Trophy, meaning that the TCR version already has good competitive pedigree ahead of its first year of competition.