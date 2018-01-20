Peugeot Sport Bow Out of Dakar Rally with Third Consecutive Win

Peugeot Sport director Bruno Famin was naturally delighted after the French manufacturer’s final Dakar Rally saw Carlos Sainz Sr. and co-driver Lucas Cruz secure victory, while three of the four 3008DKR Maxi’s made it to the end.

Sebastien Loeb may have been an early casualty thanks to the injury of co-driver Daniel Elena, but Sainz took Peugeot’s third consecutive Dakar Rally victory, with thirteen-time winner Stephane Peterhansel fourth and Cyril Despres thirty-first after early struggles.

Famin was delighted that Sainz was able to claim the outright victory on Saturday, with the Spaniard, a part of the Peugeot set-up right from the beginning of their Dakar programme, ultimately ending up forty-three minutes and forty seconds clear of Toyota Gazoo Racing SA’s Nasser Al-Attiyah.

“Peugeot ends its Dakar campaign in the best possible way thanks to a fantastic victory from Carlos Sainz/Lucas Cruz and the Peugeot 3008DKR Maxi, on a Dakar Rally that will go down in history,” said Famin.

“To take three consecutive victories on such a complicated event is an exceptional achievement that is as much down to our very high technical level as it is to our unfailing team spirit.

“We are particularly pleased with this victory for Carlos and Lucas, who have driven an absolutely incredible rally, overcoming every obstacle. Carlos has put so much into our Dakar project from the very beginning, so it’s fantastic that he can be rewarded in this way.”

Peugeot knew heading into this years event that it would be their last for the time being, and Famin was full of praise for his crews, including the mechanics, for ensuring all cars were mechanically perfect throughout.

“Three of our four cars are there at the finish of the most difficult rally of the decade, with the Peugeot 3008DKR Maxi having shown its technical superiority with no failures,” said Famin.

“It’s a great satisfaction for the whole team and a massive source of pride for Peugeot.”