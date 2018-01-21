Price Revels in Dakar Podium Finish After a Year on the Sidelines

Toby Price was over the moon after claiming a podium finish in the 2018 Dakar Rally, despite coming into the event without any competitive outings since being injured in the same event in 2017.

The Australian took two stage victories along the way aboard his Red Bull KTM bike, and after just looking to get to the finish ahead of the event, doing so with a top three was an unbelievable feeling.

Price knew early that the five minute and fourteen second gap to second placed Kevin Benavides was going to be too much to overcome during Saturday’s final stage, and he ultimately settled in just making it to the finish in third position.

“The final stage is over and it went really well. I’m happy to get to the finish line, that was always the main goal right from the start,” said Price. “I tried to push today to make up the time on Kevin (Benavides) but halfway through I knew five minutes was just too much and so I just aimed for a safe finish.

“To finish the Dakar is an achievement in itself, to come away at the end of this year’s race with a podium is unbelievable, especially after the year I’ve had.

“The whole team have come together and worked so hard, none of us could do it without them. I’ll concentrate on the 2018 season now and try to get a little stronger and come back here next year looking for the top-step.”