Reade Back In Clio Cup With WDE

Luke Reade will remain with WDE Motorsport as he returns for a second season in the Renault UK Clio Cup.

The 23 year old is the second driver to sign with WDE for the season alongside Sam Osborne.

Like Osborne, Reade left Ciceley Motorsport late in the 2017 season and linked up with the WDE squad.

Reade achieved four top-ten finishes in his debut campaign, with a best result of seventh coming at Silverstone.

“I’m totally realistic about how competitive the UK Clio Cup is,” said Reade.

“The priority form me is to work with WDE to improve on my results from last year.

“I believe we have a strong chance of going for podiums and even pushing for race wins in 2018.”

WDE team boss Wayne Eason added: “We’re delighted that Luke is part of our line-up for 2018.

“He has a lot of potential and we look forward to helping him turn that into some big results.”