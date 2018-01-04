Red Bull GRC set to return to Europe as 2018 schedule released

Red Bull Global Rallycross has announced its 2018 calendar, which will feature a shock return to Europe for the first time since 2013.

After making its debut in 2017 as the second round, Louisville, Kentucky will return to open the season towards the end of May, while half of the eight venues on the calendar will host double-header events.

So far only one new location has been announced, with New Orleans set to host the fourth round of the season, but with rounds two and three, and the European season finale venues yet to be announced, there could still be as many as three new locations on the calendar – the fewest since 2015.

Los Angeles again features on the schedule, but for the first time since 2015 it won’t be hosting the season finale, instead hosting the fifth round of the season.

After the success of the long-awaited first trip to Indianapolis last year, the IndyCar heartland will again return, this time for a double-header event at the mid-point of the year. Atlantic City keeps hold of its now-traditional summer spot on the schedule, while Seattle will go back to hosting a single event in September.

Red Bull GRC are keeping tight-lipped on where their return to Europe will be staged. The last time the series hosted European events was in 2013 when it became the first rallycross championship in the world to host a championship across three continents in a single season. Germany and Spain hosted events that year as part of X Games‘ touring initiative, but there has been no indication as to whether either are in the frame this time around.

Perhaps a surprising admission from the calendar is Ottawa. Red Bull GRC went north of the border for the first time last season and enjoyed its strongest crowds of the season. With one location still to be announced, Canada could still feature, but it is unclear at this time.

“This year’s strong slate of fan-favourite domestic stops, coupled with a return to Europe to wrap up the 2018 championship, guarantee an off the-charts season,” said Red Bull GRC CEO Colin Dyne. “Add into the mix the launch of our new Polaris RZR side-by-side class, there is no doubt GRC continues to expand the rallycross landscape!”

The 2018 Red Bull GRC season will be the first in the series’ history to have three different categories on the bill. Joining Supercars, which debuted in 2011, and Lites, which followed two years later, will be the new Polaris RZR side-by-side class – a one-make UTV class that is the first of its kind in the world.

2018 Red Bull GRC Schedule

Round 1: Louisville, KY (May 19-20)

Rounds 2-3: To be announced (June 9-10)*

Round 4: New Orleans, LA (June 23-24)

Round 5: Los Angeles, CA (July 7-8)

Rounds 6-7: Indianapolis, IN (August 11-12)*

Rounds 8-9: Atlantic City, NJ (August 25-26)*

Round 10: Seattle, WA (September 15-16)

Rounds 11-12: Europe (October 27-28)*

*indicates doubleheader