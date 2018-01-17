Scholarship winner Taylor joins Richardson Racing

Ginetta Scholarship winner James Taylor will race with Richardson Racing for his first season in the Ginetta Junior Championship.

The 15-year-old won a fully funded season in the BTCC support series after beating 65 other drivers to take the scholarship.

He’ll run alongside Emily Linscott and Luke Browning at Richardson Racing, which enters its second season in the championship this year.

Taylor aims to follow in the footsteps of 2016 scholarship winner Dan Harper, who took the rookie title in his first season in the championship.

“I’m really happy with my decision to join Richardson Racing and I believe that the team will give me the best chance to develop as a driver thanks to the package they have provided,” he said.

“In my first season in the series, I want to fight for the rookie championship, but I’m also confident that podium finishes should be within my reach.

“With that in mind, I also hope that we can challenge for a strong result in the overall standings over the course of the year.”

Taylor has already begun testing ahead of his first season in car racing. At Richardson, he’ll also have access to a state of the art simulator and support from driver coach Sam Maher-Loughan.

“James is obviously a very talented driver as he showed in winning the Ginetta scholarship against some stiff competition,” said team boss Gwyn Richardson.

“He did a good job when he tested with us late last year and we were keen to try and do a deal to bring him onboard.

“We’re delighted that he has elected to join us for his debut season in the series and are confident about his ability to deliver some strong results on track during 2018.”

The 2018 Ginetta Junior championship will begin in early April at Brands Hatch