Simo Laaksonen Joins Campos Racing’s GP3 Squad

Simo Laaksonen is to make his GP3 Series debut this year with Campos Racing.

The Finn competed in the EuroFormula 3 Open in 2017 with the Spanish team finishing on the podium twice, at the Hungaroring and Monza.

Laaksonen ended up sixth overall and third in the Spanish Formula 3 Championship – which runs alongside the EuroFormula.

Stepping up to GP3 will give him another proving ground and valuable learning experiences. In his first outing of the GP3/16 car, Laaksonen broken into the top ten displaying an incredible form of pace.

There will be six days pre-season testing at Paul Ricard (21-22 February), Jerez (14-15 March) and Barcelona (17-18 April) before the season opener at Barcelona in May supporting the Spanish Grand Prix.

“I am very happy that our cooperation continues in GP3 this season. Already last season in Euroformula-series showed that Campos Racing Team is a highly motivated team full of professionals,” said Laaksonen. “And our last GP3-test in Abu Dhabi also showed that they have top speed in GP3. I know that GP3-series is really tough especially for rookie drivers but with a familiar team and a good preparation time, I’m confident.”

Sporting Director of Campos Racing, Adrian Campos Jr., added: “We are extremely happy to keep working with Simo, this season will be a very challenging one but seeing his progress last year in his rookie season in Euroformula we are all very confident and will do our best to help him achieve his goals.”